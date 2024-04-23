Man accused of shooting rampage from LA rooftop pleads not guilty

NextSharkNextShark.com

By Michelle De Pacina
11 hours ago
A man accused of going on a shooting spree from the roof of an apartment building in Los Angeles pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him.
Key points:
  • At around 10:30 p.m. on April 13, Victoryloc Vinh Nguyen, 41, allegedly went on a shooting rampage from the rooftop of the Marina del Rey apartment complex where he lives. 
  • No one was injured in the shooting.
  • On April 16, he pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. 
The details:
  • During the shooting, Nguyen was equipped with a tactical vest and had two assault weapons, a handgun and multiple loaded magazines. He allegedly fired over 90 rounds at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and residents from various spots within the complex over three hours.
  • He was charged with two counts of willful, deliberate, attempted murder of a peace officer; one count of attempted murder; 10 counts of assault with a machine gun or assault weapon upon a peace officer; four counts of assault with a machine gun or assault weapon upon a civilian; one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling; and one count of first-degree residential burglary.
  • When Nguyen appeared in court last week, he was seen smiling and making a “hand heart” toward people in the courtroom. Despite his plea, evidence suggests a serious case against him.
  • “I am deeply outraged by the senseless shooting rampage carried out by Mr. Nguyen and I am thankful that no one was injured,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a press release. “Innocent civilians and law enforcement officers were callously targeted without provocation.” 
  • Nguyen’s bail is set at $5.275 million. A preliminary hearing setting has been scheduled for May 13. If convicted, Nguyen could face life imprisonment.
