Man accused of shooting rampage from LA rooftop pleads not guilty

During the shooting, Nguyen was equipped with a tactical vest and had two assault weapons, a handgun and multiple loaded magazines. He allegedly fired over 90 rounds at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and residents from various spots within the complex over three hours.

He was charged with two counts of willful, deliberate, attempted murder of a peace officer; one count of attempted murder; 10 counts of assault with a machine gun or assault weapon upon a peace officer; four counts of assault with a machine gun or assault weapon upon a civilian; one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling; and one count of first-degree residential burglary.

When Nguyen appeared in court last week, he was seen smiling and making a “hand heart” toward people in the courtroom. Despite his plea, evidence suggests a serious case against him.

“I am deeply outraged by the senseless shooting rampage carried out by Mr. Nguyen and I am thankful that no one was injured,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a press release. “Innocent civilians and law enforcement officers were callously targeted without provocation.”