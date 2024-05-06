Allen, Texas mall shooting victims remembered on 1-year anniversary

Mauricio Garcia, 33, killed eight and injured seven others in the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in the 800 block of West Stacy Road near U.S. Highway 75. The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on May 6, 2023.

A police officer near the scene responded to the gunshots. After minutes of running, he located and fatally shot Garcia, who was later discovered to have harbored deep anti-Asian sentiment.

On Sunday, around 70 people gathered for a healing and remembrance event at Green Park. Attendees placed 408 red flags on the ground to represent each loved one they had lost to gun violence in Texas so far this year.

Leaders and volunteers emphasized the need for continued advocacy for gun safety laws. State Rep. Mihaela Plesa denounced the epidemic of gun violence and called for action to protect children.

Today, a permanent monument honoring the eight victims was unveiled outside Allen Premium Outlets. A city-wide moment of silence was also held at 3:36 p.m., followed by another remembrance event at 6 p.m.