5 WWII soldiers awarded posthumous Purple Heart medals 80 years after plane crash

Five Hawaiian men who served with Japanese-language linguists during World War II were posthumously awarded Purple Heart medals nearly eight decades after they died in a plane crash.

Key points:

Records indicate that only two of the 31 men aboard the plane received Purple Heart medals, prompting researchers to discover the oversight and advocate for the remaining soldiers’ families to receive recognition.

The details:

Retired Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, whose father served in the MIS, presented the medals to the families of the soldiers. He stated:

“What these MIS soldiers brought to the occupation of Japan was an understanding of culture that could take what was the vanquished to work with the victor. I’m very proud of all the MIS soldiers not only during combat, but also during the occupation.”