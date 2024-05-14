Wisconsin governor proclaims May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day

at half-staff to commemorate the contributions of the Hmong Lao veterans. Evers’ order is effective from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

May 14, 1975, marks the last day of airlift evacuations for Hmong-Lao soldiers and their families from Long Tieng,

Laos

, to the Nam Phong refugee camp in

Thailand

, with many eventually resettling in the U.S.