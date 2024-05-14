Wisconsin governor proclaims May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day
Governor Tony Evers of Wisconsin has proclaimed May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day, honoring the service and sacrifices of Hmong Lao veterans who fought alongside U.S. troops during the Vietnam War.
Key points:
- Flags are ordered to fly at half-staff to commemorate the contributions of the Hmong Lao veterans. Evers’ order is effective from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.
- May 14, 1975, marks the last day of airlift evacuations for Hmong-Lao soldiers and their families from Long Tieng, Laos, to the Nam Phong refugee camp in Thailand, with many eventually resettling in the U.S.
The details:
- “Hmong-Lao veterans bravely and selflessly fought side-by-side with U.S. troops during the Vietnam War with many ultimately facing harsh retribution for doing so, including being forced to flee their homelands. These veterans are an important part of our state’s story and our history,” Evers said in a statement.
- “Today and every day, we recognize their remarkable sacrifices, reflect upon the profound contributions they have made to our communities and our state, and express our gratitude for their commitment to upholding and defending the freedoms and values we hold dear,” he added.
- Evers has proclaimed May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day since he became governor in 2019. In the same year, a memorial statue was erected at Veterans Freedom Park in La Crosse to honor the veterans.
- Wisconsin is home to the nation’s third-largest Hmong population, with cities like La Crosse, Sheboygan, Green Bay and Wausau having significant Hmong communities.
Share this Article
Share this Article