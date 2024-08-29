‘White Fragility’ author accused of plagiarizing Asian American professors

Robin DiAngelo, the best-selling author of 2018’s “White Fragility” and a prominent figure in anti-racism education, is now facing allegations of plagiarism in her 2004 doctoral dissertation from the University of Washington. The complaint, which was recently filed with the university, accuses her of lifting material from multiple scholars — including two Asian American professors — and passing them off as her own.