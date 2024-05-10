Luxembourg court rules in favor of photographer who claimed artist plagiarized her work

“This win means a lot—not just for me but also for artists & photographers everywhere,” Zhang wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “It’s a reminder that copyright protects individuals from those that try to profit off our work without consent. It reaffirms that our work being online doesn’t mean we give up our rights.”

Zhang emphasizes the importance of consent in using creative work, regardless of the medium or its online availability, saying, “So the next time you see someone do this to an artist and claim that: ‘using a different medium is transformative and not copyright infringement’ or ‘this was found on the internet so it’s free to use!’ Show them my case. Because they are wrong.”

She reflected on enduring two years of harassment during her legal battle, such as instances of her home address being doxxed and receiving threats of self-harm. But Zhang remained resolute in her fight against injustice, advocating for standing up to bullies who exploit power imbalances.