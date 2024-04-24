Washington man who buried his wife alive sentenced for attempted murder

took place after Chae and Young argued about their ongoing divorce and finances at the victim’s house. When Young asked him to leave, Chae punched her multiple times before binding her eyes, hands and body with duct tape.

She was able to briefly contact the police on her Apple watch before Chae

destroyed it

with a hammer. He then drove her into the woods, where he stabbed her in the chest, put her in a shallow grave and placed a tree on top of her.