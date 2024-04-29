Watch: Viral video showcases ease of becoming someone else via AI technology

, the AI seamlessly replaces the man’s face with that of the woman’s while accurately mimicking his actions, including eating and speaking.

According to

ChinaZ.com

, the AI tool used is called DeepFaceLive, which allows users to change their faces during real-time video calls or livestreams, adding entertainment value and privacy options. Additionally, the app includes a

facial animation

module, giving users more creative control over their images and expressions.