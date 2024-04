Vietnamese American multimedia artist Dinh Q. Lê dies at 56

After the fall of Saigon and the Khmer Rouge invasion, his family fled Vietnam in 1978 and eventually settled in Los Angeles

As a child, Le witnessed the bombing of his home country by U.S. planes during the Vietnam War

In the mid-1990s, Lê moved back to Vietnam permanently. In 2007, he co-founded Sàn Art, a crucial non-profit art space promoting independent creativity in his homeland.

Lê’s work often focused on themes of historical erasure, war trauma and the search for belonging.

Lê’s woven photographs incorporated war-time imagery, film stills and archival photos that question how history is constructed and remembered.