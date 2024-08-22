NextSharkNextShark.com

Vietnam recognizes Hanoi’s pho as national cultural heritage

Vietnam recognizes Hanoi’s pho as national cultural heritageVietnam recognizes Hanoi’s pho as national cultural heritage
via Jonathan Lin / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism officially recognized Hanoi-style pho — along with Nam-Dinh-style pho and Quang-style noodle soup — as part of the country’s national intangible cultural heritage on Aug. 9.
Hanoi-style pho, a beloved noodle dish served with beef or chicken, is known globally for its rich broth and traditional preparation methods, often kept as family secrets passed down through generations. Nam-Dinh-style pho, with its distinctive ingredients and preparation, is a pride of Nam Dinh province — the birthplace of pho — with many shops expanding to major cities. Quang-style noodle soup, a staple in Quang Nam province, remains a vital cultural tradition despite modern challenges threatening its preservation. The recognition aims to protect and promote these culinary treasures, ensuring their continued legacy.
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|