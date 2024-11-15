Meet Vietnam’s first Miss International winner

Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy was crowned winner of Miss International 2024 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall on Tuesday, besting 75 other contestants.

“Now, I’m the first Miss International from Vietnam. Finally, I can prove that I deserve all the love and support from my audience from Vietnam and around the world,” she said after her coronation. Thuy’s win marked the first time her home country took home the crown since joining the competition in 1995.

Thuy is currently enrolled at both the University of Foreign Languages under the University of Da Nang and Greenwich University Vietnam, studying English and Korean. Prior to Tuesday’s win, Thuy was crowned Miss Vietnam 2022 and had also modeled in Seoul Fashion Week. Additionally, she is the second Vietnamese person to win a crown in one of the “Big 4” pageants — the other three being Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Earth — after Miss Earth 2018 winner Phuong Khanh Nguyen.