Filipino Kiwi crowned Miss Universe New Zealand 2024

Filipino Kiwi Victoria Velasquez Vincent has been crowned Miss Universe New Zealand 2024, winning the title during the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday.

The 29-year-old triumphed over 15 other finalists , stepping in after Filipino Kiwi model-actress Franki Russell was dethroned due to issues related to her past films. Vincent previously competed in Miss Universe Philippines 2021, where she earned the title of Miss Universe Philippines Charity. She made another attempt for the Miss Universe Philippines crown in 2024 but finished in the Top 10.