‘Uzumaki’ anime team believes the show was ‘cursed by the spiral’

Adult Swim’s Senior Vice President of Anime and Action Series Jason DeMarco believed that Junji Ito’s “Uzumaki” anime adaptation was cursed after the project faced multiple delays.

The first delay occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, which DeMarco, the show’s executive producer, described to Vulture as the “single biggest impact” on the production. Noting that their crew for the show was small, DeMarco said, “having even a few members and their families getting deathly ill was a huge blow to both the production and our morale. It was very challenging to bring the show back from the dead.”