‘Uzumaki’ anime team believes the show was ‘cursed by the spiral’

via Adult Swim

Adult Swim’s Senior Vice President of Anime and Action Series Jason DeMarco believed that Junji Ito’s “Uzumaki” anime adaptation was cursed after the project faced multiple delays. The first delay occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, which DeMarco, the show’s executive producer, described to Vulture as the “single biggest impact” on the production. Noting that their crew for the show was small, DeMarco said, “having even a few members and their families getting deathly ill was a huge blow to both the production and our morale. It was very challenging to bring the show back from the dead.” DeMarco shared that they even had the project blessed at a shrine to uplift the curse, but it still did not work. He said, “Without the slightest hyperbole, all of us on the staff truly believe our project was cursed by the spiral. It’s a miracle it got made and we all survived it.” The four-episode series, set to premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block on Sept. 28, took five years and three delays to complete.