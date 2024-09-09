Adult Swim releases trailer for Junji Ito anime ‘Uzumaki’
Adult Swim on Thursday released a trailer for the highly anticipated horror anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s “Uzumaki.”
The four-episode series, which was delayed multiple times since the COVID-19 pandemic, will premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block on Sept. 28, followed by a streaming release on Max on Sept. 29. First announced in 2019, “Uzumaki” follows the story of a town plagued by a spiral-shaped anomaly that causes madness among its residents.
