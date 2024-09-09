NextSharkNextShark.com

Adult Swim releases trailer for Junji Ito anime ‘Uzumaki’

Adult Swim releases trailer for Junji Ito anime ‘Uzumaki’Adult Swim releases trailer for Junji Ito anime ‘Uzumaki’
via Adult Swim
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
Adult Swim on Thursday released a trailer for the highly anticipated horror anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s “Uzumaki.”
The four-episode series, which was delayed multiple times since the COVID-19 pandemic, will premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block on Sept. 28, followed by a streaming release on Max on Sept. 29. First announced in 2019, “Uzumaki” follows the story of a town plagued by a spiral-shaped anomaly that causes madness among its residents.

Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|