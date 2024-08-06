Usha Vance defends husband’s ‘childless cat ladies’ remark
Usha Vance, the wife of Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, defended her husband’s controversial 2021 comments in which he referred to Democratic leaders as “childless cat ladies.” The Ohio senator’s remarks resurfaced shortly after his nomination as former President Donald Trump’s running mate.
- What she’s saying: Usha emphasized that J.D.’s comments were a “quip” meant to highlight the challenges parents face in the U.S. “The reality is, he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive,” she said on “Fox and Friends” on Monday. “I just wish sometimes that people would talk about those things and that we would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three-word phrase or that three-word phrase.” She also stressed that her husband never intended to hurt those trying to start families and acknowledged the valid reasons some people choose not to have children.
- What her husband is saying: J.D., for his part, has reiterated that his comments were meant to criticize Democratic policies he views as “anti-family” and “anti-child,” not individuals who are childless. “Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment. I’ve got nothing against cats. I’ve got nothing against dogs. … People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said,” he told Megyn Kelly on her show last month.
