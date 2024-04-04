US universities kick off AAPI Heritage Month celebrations

Roughly 1,000 attendees gathered at USC’s kickoff celebration on Tuesday that boasted Chinese lion dancers and featured speakers, such as film producer Nina Yang Bongiovi, who is known for producing “Fruitvale Station” and “Songs My Brother Taught Me.”

The event, themed “Hand in Hand,” emphasized solidarity within the AAPI community despite its diverse backgrounds. Speakers discussed historical challenges, such as discriminatory laws and Japanese American exclusion during World War II , emphasizing the importance of unity.

At Yale University, more than 300 students got to hear from “ Past Lives ” director Celine Song , who highlighted the challenges of creating a bilingual film in the industry and the inspiration behind her work, followed by a performance from Yale’s traditional Korean drum and dance troupe.

Fresno City College and SU are set to kick off their AAPI Heritage Month this week with an array of events and performances by students and followed with keynote addresses scheduled all throughout April.