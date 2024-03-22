Sacramento’s AAPI Night Market to return in May with headliner Tokimonsta

via KCRA 3

Bryan Ke By 17 hours ago

Sacramento is set to hold its third AAPI (Asian American/Pacific Islander) Night Market in May. Key points: Hosted by the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (SACC), the third AAPI Night Market will be held at Capitol Mall in Sacramento, California, on May 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission is priced at $25, while VIP tickets, which comes with access to a VIP lounge, luxury portable restrooms and complimentary food and beverages, will be priced at $150. Children 6 years old and under are free. The details: Jennifer Lee, known professionally as Tokimonsta, the first Asian American producer nominated for a Grammy Award for best dance/electronic album in 2019, will be headlining the event alongside Filipino-American rapper P-Lo, whose real name is Paolo Rodriguez. P-Lo was also the headliner for the event’s inaugural celebration in 2022.

Other performers at the event include the Honor Kung Fu Academy, Koyasan Spirwit of Children Taiko Drumming and DJ Soosh, who is originally from Sacramento.

AAPI-owned food and drink vendors that will set up shop at the night market include Why Not Boba?, The Kebab Guys, Baboy Boys, Cà Phê Ru, Acheson Wine Company and many more. About the event: Described as “a celebration of the vibrant AAPI cultures that enrich every aspect of our community,” the SACC, a nonprofit organization and the largest minority chamber in the region, launched the annual AAPI Night Market on May 13, 2022.

In a statement to the Sacramento Bee at the time, SACC President and CEO Pat Fong Kushida noted that the night market is not just about showcasing AAPI-owned small businesses and vendors but an "opportunity to celebrate and give prominence to the AAPI communities that make our region diverse and culturally rich."