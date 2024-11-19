US tourist accused of defacing torii gate in Japan

A 65-year-old U.S. man was arrested in Tokyo last Wednesday for allegedly defacing a torii gate at Meiji Jingu Shrine in Shibuya.

Steve Hayes, who arrived in Japan on Nov. 11 with his family, allegedly carved five letters representing family members’ names into a wooden pillar using his fingernails as a prank. The damage, which measured about 5 by 6 centimeters, was discovered by shrine staff on Tuesday, prompting police to investigate and identify Hayes through security footage. The tourist was arrested at his hotel.

The U.S. Embassy confirmed consular support for Hayes but declined to provide further details, citing privacy reasons.

The Meiji Shrine, first opened in 1920 as a dedication to Emperor Meiji and his wife, Empress Shoken, was destroyed during World War II and rebuilt in the 1950s.