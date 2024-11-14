World’s oldest soccer pro Kazuyoshi Miura to play 40th season at age 58

Japanese soccer legend Kazuyoshi “King Kazu” Miura, currently the world’s oldest active professional player at 57, plans to return for his 40th season.

Miura, who began his career in 1986 with Santos in Brazil, will continue playing for Japan Football League (JFL) side Suzuka, on loan from Yokohama FC.