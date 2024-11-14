World’s oldest soccer pro Kazuyoshi Miura to play 40th season at age 58
Japanese soccer legend Kazuyoshi “King Kazu” Miura, currently the world’s oldest active professional player at 57, plans to return for his 40th season.
Miura, who began his career in 1986 with Santos in Brazil, will continue playing for Japan Football League (JFL) side Suzuka, on loan from Yokohama FC.
His extensive career includes stints with clubs in Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal, along with 89 appearances for the Japanese national team. Miura’s trophy cabinet boasts 18 titles, including four Japanese league championships and the Croatian top-flight title. He will be 58 when the new JFL season commences in March 2025.
