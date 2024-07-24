Overtourism in Japan could mean extra taxes for visitors
Japan is experiencing a tourism surge fueled by a weak yen and pent-up demand. However, this influx is also leading to some environmental challenges, prompting the government to implement measures to curb overtourism.
- Record numbers: June saw a record 3.14 million foreign visitors in Japan, pushing the total to 17.78 million for the first half of 2024. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida projects that tourist spending will reach 8 trillion yen ($50 billion) this year. Overtourism, however, has contributed to issues such as traffic jams, pollution and problems with residents. Popular spots such as Mt. Fuji and Himeji Castle are dealing with overcrowding and littering, prompting officials to impose admission fees.
- Solutions: To help mitigate the negative impacts of overtourism, 20 regions have been selected to model sustainable tourism practices and raise awareness about respectful tourist behavior. Local governments are also introducing lodging taxes, which are levied on hotel guests. So far, 12 municipalities have implemented such taxes and over 40 more are considering them.
