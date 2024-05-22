US regulators investigate VinFast EV solo car crash that killed California family of 4
U.S. auto safety investigators have launched an investigation into the solo car crash of a VinFast VF8 electric vehicle that killed a family of four in Pleasanton, California.
Key points:
- On April 24, the SUV was being driven by one of the owner’s coworkers when it appeared to have veered off Foothill Road, crashed into a pole and a tree before catching on fire.
- The coworker’s family was also in the vehicle, including two children aged 13 and 9.
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is examining the crash circumstances and whether its automatic driving assistance features were involved.
The details:
- A complaint filed with the NHTSA on April 29 by the owner of the EV suggested that steering issues might have contributed to the crash. The owner reported having experienced problems with the SUV’s automated steering in the past and expressed concern that these issues might have caused the fatal crash.
- Pleasanton Police previously noted that the driver appeared to have lost control and collided with a large oak tree, with speed possibly being a factor.
- Vietnamese automaker VinFast, which began selling the EVs in the U.S. in 2023, has acknowledged the accident and stated that authorities are currently investigating the cause in collaboration with NHTSA. However, NHTSA is not directly investigating VinFast.
- The Pleasanton police are conducting their own investigation and will report their findings when completed.
- There are 11 additional complaints about the 2023 VinFast VF8 on the NHTSA’s website, several of which mention issues with steering and lane departure.
Share this Article
Share this Article