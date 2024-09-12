Super Typhoon Yagi continues deadly path across Asia as it hits Thailand

Authorities have issued flash flood warnings for 36 provinces, including Bangkok. Rescue operations using boats and helicopters, supported by Thai Navy SEALs, are underway to reach those trapped in flood-hit areas. Floodwaters have begun receding in some parts, but many riverside settlements remain submerged. Over 3,000 people are stranded in the Ban Kwai Wua Dam area, and flights have been canceled due to impassable roads.

Yagi, the strongest storm to hit Asia this year,

previously struck Vietnam

, Laos, Myanmar, China and the Philippines, triggering landslides and flooding. Vietnam has been the hardest hit, with 197 fatalities. In Myanmar, 17 people have died, and over 50,000 have been displaced. Yagi also claimed at least 20 lives in the Philippines and four in southern China, where

millions have been displaced

. While Southeast Asia experiences heavy monsoon rains annually, experts warn that human-driven

climate change

is intensifying weather patterns and typhoons, heightening the risk of destructive floods.