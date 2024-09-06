Over a million evacuated as Super Typhoon Yagi hits China
Super Typhoon Yagi has made landfall on China’s Hainan Island on Friday, bringing heavy rain and winds up to 245 kilometers per hour which make it 2024’s second-strongest tropical cyclone globally.
Over 400,000 people in Hainan and 670,000 in Guangdong province have been evacuated. Schools and businesses were shut down and flights were canceled across the region, including in Hong Kong and Macau. The storm is expected to cause significant disruptions before heading toward Vietnam and Laos, where four airports have already been closed. Yagi previously struck the northern Philippines, causing 16 deaths. Scientists link the stronger typhoons to warmer oceans driven by climate change.
