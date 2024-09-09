Dozens dead as Typhoon Yagi devastates Vietnam

Typhoon Yagi hit northern Vietnam on Saturday, leaving

at

least

64 people dead

and over 229 injured. The storm made landfall with winds reaching up to 127 miles per hour — equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane — and causing widespread destruction, including landslides, flooding, bridge collapses and the toppling of thousands of trees. The storm also disrupted factories and agriculture, damaging

more than 8,000

homes and large areas of farmland, including rice and fruit crops, in key industrial hubs.