Dozens dead as Typhoon Yagi devastates Vietnam
Typhoon Yagi has caused significant devastation in Vietnam but is met with unity and resilience of the affected communities. In one viral video, cars on the road are seen moving slowly next to motorbikes to help block them from the strong winds and protect the drivers.
- Deaths and destruction: Typhoon Yagi hit northern Vietnam on Saturday, leaving at least 64 people dead and over 229 injured. The storm made landfall with winds reaching up to 127 miles per hour — equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane — and causing widespread destruction, including landslides, flooding, bridge collapses and the toppling of thousands of trees. The storm also disrupted factories and agriculture, damaging more than 8,000 homes and large areas of farmland, including rice and fruit crops, in key industrial hubs.
- The big picture: Yagi, one of the most powerful storms of 2024, weakened to a tropical depression as of Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh approved a $4.62 million recovery package for the port city of Haiphong, which faced heavy damage. Yagi previously wreaked havoc in the Philippines, where it killed at least 20 people, and southern China, where four more died and millions were displaced. Experts attribute the increasing severity of such storms to climate change.
