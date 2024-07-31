‘Twisters’ director explains lack of climate change message
“Twisters,” which premiered on July 19, highlights the devastating impact of tornadoes, along with elements such as scientific challenges and disaster capitalists.
Interestingly, it omits direct references to climate change, despite evidence suggesting the phenomena’s influence on tornadoes and other weather patterns. Speaking to CNN, Korean American director Lee Isaac Chung explained it was a deliberate choice. “I just don’t feel like films are meant to be message-oriented,” he said. Drawing on his personal experiences with tornadoes from his upbringing in western Arkansas, Chung aimed to honor the awe-inspiring power of nature, saying he wanted to preserve “that sense of awe and wonder.”
Share this Article
Share this Article