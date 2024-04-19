AAPI more likely to believe in climate change: poll

The poll, conducted from March 4-11, surveyed 1,005 AAPI adults using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based Amplify AAPI Panel. The sample is designed to be representative of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations.

AAPI Democrats express climate change concern at levels similar to Democrats in the general population. AAPI Republicans have a greater belief in climate change than Republicans overall (68% vs. 49%).

Adrian Wong, an AAPI conservative, suggested to AP that higher exposure to scientific fields could contribute to greater awareness and acceptance of climate change.