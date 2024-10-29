Tropical storm Trami hits Vietnam after killing over 100 in the Philippines
Tropical Storm Trami made landfall in Vietnam on Sunday, after causing severe flooding in the Philippines. The storm, described as the deadliest storm to hit the Southeast Asian country so far this year, left at least 110 dead in the Philippines. According to the Philippine Office of Civil Defense on Saturday, 66 people were injured and an additional 34 remain missing.
- Trami’s destruction: Moving west across the South China Sea, Trami brought maximum wind speeds of 55 mph and posed risks of flooding and landslides in Danang, Vietnam, on Sunday. Flights were suspended at four airports in central Vietnam. In the Philippines, the storm, which made landfall on Oct. 24, forced over half a million people to evacuate, damaged nearly 28,000 homes and disrupted power across 150 cities and municipalities.
- Climate change: Last month, Typhoon Yagi also claimed at least 20 lives in the Philippines, 42 in Thailand and four in southern China, where millions have been displaced. Vietnam was the hardest hit, with almost 300 fatalities. Meanwhile, another storm, Kong-rey, is expected to brush the coast of Luzon, Philippines, and head toward Japan’s Ryukyu Islands. While Southeast Asia experiences heavy monsoon rains annually, experts warn that human-driven climate change is intensifying weather patterns and typhoons, heightening the risk of more destructive floods.
