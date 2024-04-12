Acclaimed Tokyo sushi chef to make US debut with $1,000 omakase experience in NYC

Bryan Ke By 17 hours ago

Legendary Tokyo sushi chef Hidefumi Namba is coming to New York City next month to host a special omakase dinner experience with a door charge of $1,000 per person. Key points: The event will be held at Sendo, a sushi restaurant located at 876 Sixth Ave in New York City, which is set to open its doors this April. It will run for five nights starting on May 2.

The restaurant is from Kevin Ngo, a Sushi Nakazawa and Sushi Ginza Onodera alumnus. The details: In a press release, Sendo noted that the upcoming event will serve as an inauguration for its “Shokunin Series,” an ongoing omakase hosted by the restaurant that highlights top sushi chefs.

Additionally, the event is a partnership with Namba’s soon-to-open members-only sushi restaurant, Ura, in Miami, which has a member registration fee of $10,000.

Sushi enthusiasts can expect a 20-course omakase experience for the event. Namba will fly in the same ingredients he used in Tokyo from Toyosu market to New York City for his dishes, Sendo wrote in its announcement.

The dishes will also be served at different temperatures, a showcase of Namba’s knowledge of temperature control, as well as seafood anatomy and flavors.

The diners will also receive a complimentary taste of Assemblage 4, the newest creation of former Dom Perignon Chef de Cave Richard Geoffrey's IWA 5 sake. Sendo describes it as having a "bodied yet weightless Junmai Daiginjo made of Rice from Okayama, Hyogo and Toyama prefectures." About the chef: Namba is a five-time recipient of Japan's most respected culinary achievement, the Tabelog Gold award, thanks to Sushi Namba Hibiya, an eight-seater, referral-only restaurant in Tokyo.