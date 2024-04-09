Players eat endless sushi to save the world in new Switch game ‘Sushi Soul Universe’

The storyline follows a man with an intense love for sushi. He confronts a crisis where sushi is disappearing from the world due to the universe’s order being disrupted and “the concept of sushi being rewritten” by the enemy.

Entrusted with a mission by the “Great Will of Sushi,” he embarks on an epic battle to save sushi and “restore balance” to the universe.

In the game, players have to navigate over 60 different 3D courses, including 10 exclusive to the Switch , using jumping actions and battling those who hate sushi.