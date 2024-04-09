Players eat endless sushi to save the world in new Switch game ‘Sushi Soul Universe’
Tokyo-based video game publisher and developer Kusoisite has announced the release of “Sushi Soul Universe” for Nintendo Switch.
Key points:
- “Sushi Soul Universe,” a single player, multiverse action game, follows the adventure of a man who loves eating sushi. It was previously released on Steam in December 2023.
- The absurdist game is a sequel to 2022’s “I’m going to die if I don’t eat sushi!”, also from developer Kusoisite, whose name translates to “sh*tty website.”
The details:
- The storyline follows a man with an intense love for sushi. He confronts a crisis where sushi is disappearing from the world due to the universe’s order being disrupted and “the concept of sushi being rewritten” by the enemy.
- Entrusted with a mission by the “Great Will of Sushi,” he embarks on an epic battle to save sushi and “restore balance” to the universe.
- In the game, players have to navigate over 60 different 3D courses, including 10 exclusive to the Switch, using jumping actions and battling those who hate sushi.
- The game is currently available to purchase on the Switch at a discounted price of $7 until April 18th, after which it will increase to $10.
