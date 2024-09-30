Viral video compares photos from 4 different iPhone Pro generations
Viewers are left confused about the differences of the camera quality of four iPhone Pro generations after a Japanese tech content creator put them to the test.
TikToker @yuta.tj23 shot videos in two separate environments — daytime at the park and nighttime in the city — using the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro and the latest iPhone 16 Pro. “If you hadn’t put their numbers, I swear I would’ve never known which one is which,” one user wrote. While some found no difference in the videos, others noted how the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera yields better results at night. Meanwhile, some users said the iPhone 16 Pro performed more smoothly during the day.
