Watch: Chinese company gifts staff, interns with $100,000 worth of iPhone 16 Pros

Mediastorm, a Chinese media company based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, has become the envy of social media users after its founder announced an iPhone 16 Pro giveaway to its about 100 workers, including interns.

Founder Tim Pan revealed the generous offer in an internal message to staff, stating, “It doesn’t matter if you’re an intern or a new hire, as long as you’re with the company at this time, you’ll receive one. The company will also be covering any related taxes, don’t worry.” In addition to the new iPhone, Mediastorm is giving its employees the Apple Watch Series 10. A company spokesperson confirmed the giveaway to local news outlets after a screenshot of the announcement circulated on social media.

Unveiled last week and set for release on Sept. 20, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for the 128-gigabyte model.