TikToker discovers her Temu croissant lamp is an actual croissant

A TikToker, suspecting that their croissant-shaped lamp purchased from online retailer Temu — known for its low-priced Chinese-made goods — might be made with a real pastry, ended up taking a bite of the lamp to confirm their suspicion. TikTok user @froginahatgirl shared the viral video about their discovery, which has already amassed over 13.5 million views, on Sept. 2.