TikToker discovers her Temu croissant lamp is an actual croissant
A TikToker, suspecting that their croissant-shaped lamp purchased from online retailer Temu — known for its low-priced Chinese-made goods — might be made with a real pastry, ended up taking a bite of the lamp to confirm their suspicion. TikTok user @froginahatgirl shared the viral video about their discovery, which has already amassed over 13.5 million views, on Sept. 2.
- What happened: The TikTok user noted that they became suspicious about the lamp’s composition after noticing “hundreds of ants underneath it” upon coming home from work on a hot day. Out of curiosity, @froginahatgirl poked a hole in the lamp and later broke it in half to inspect the inside. “That looks like a f*cking croissant. Are you actually joking me? That looks like f*cking pastry. Look at the crumbs. What the actual f*ck, Temu?” the TikToker said of the result. They then broke off a piece of the lamp and tasted it, exclaiming, “It’s literally f*cking food.” The video sparked various reactions from TikTok users, with many expressing concern that she ingested part of the pastry. @Froginahatgirl later posted a follow-up video making light of the situation.
- Similar product: Interestingly, the idea of food-based lighting isn’t entirely new. The Japanese company Pampshade — a combination of “pan,” meaning bread in Japanese, and “lampshade” — has been selling bread-based lamps made from unsold croissants and baguettes for years, with prices ranging between $44 and $220. On its FAQ page, Pampshade advises customers not to take a bite of their product, as they apply a non-toxic coating on “the surface and inside to preserve the lamp for many years of use.”
