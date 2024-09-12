NextSharkNextShark.com

TikToker discovers her Temu croissant lamp is an actual croissant

TikToker discovers her Temu croissant lamp is an actual croissantTikToker discovers her Temu croissant lamp is an actual croissant
via @froginahatgirl
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
A TikToker, suspecting that their croissant-shaped lamp purchased from online retailer Temu — known for its low-priced Chinese-made goods — might be made with a real pastry, ended up taking a bite of the lamp to confirm their suspicion. TikTok user @froginahatgirl shared the viral video about their discovery, which has already amassed over 13.5 million views, on Sept. 2.
  • What happened: The TikTok user noted that they became suspicious about the lamp’s composition after noticing “hundreds of ants underneath it” upon coming home from work on a hot day. Out of curiosity, @froginahatgirl poked a hole in the lamp and later broke it in half to inspect the inside. “That looks like a f*cking croissant. Are you actually joking me? That looks like f*cking pastry. Look at the crumbs. What the actual f*ck, Temu?” the TikToker said of the result. They then broke off a piece of the lamp and tasted it, exclaiming, “It’s literally f*cking food.” The video sparked various reactions from TikTok users, with many expressing concern that she ingested part of the pastry. @Froginahatgirl later posted a follow-up video making light of the situation.
  • Similar product: Interestingly, the idea of food-based lighting isn’t entirely new. The Japanese company Pampshade — a combination of “pan,” meaning bread in Japanese, and “lampshade” — has been selling bread-based lamps made from unsold croissants and baguettes for years, with prices ranging between $44 and $220. On its FAQ page, Pampshade advises customers not to take a bite of their product, as they apply a non-toxic coating on “the surface and inside to preserve the lamp for many years of use.”
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|