TikToker’s ‘egg flights’ trend
“Egg flight,” a meal comprised of hard-boiled eggs cut in half and topped with various garnishes such as bacon, chicken, or seasonings and condiments, is taking TikTok by storm.
The dish’s name was coined by content creator and mother Alice Choi. “Egg flight” has already garnered significant attention on TikTok, with many users receiving hundreds of thousands to millions of views for their videos. Speaking to People, Choi, who first came up with the customizable dish in 2022, believes that people are “gravitating towards this because it’s like a deviled egg, but it’s so much less complicated,” adding that it’s also a good post-workout snack.
