Tiger Woods’ 15-year-old son takes swing at qualifying for US Open

Charlie Woods, the son of golf legend Tiger Woods, fell short in his attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open, one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world.

Key points:

Charlie Woods, 15, was among the 84 players who competed at an 18-hole local qualifying event at the Legacy Golf and Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Thursday. The Thursday event was only one of the 109 events held across the country.

The younger Woods fell short of advancing to the next round after shooting a 9-over-par 81 at the competition. He recorded four bogeys, three double-bogeys, and a single birdie at the par-3 fifth hole during his round, placing him near the bottom of the leaderboard.

The details:

U.S. Open qualification is highly competitive, with only a small percentage of players advancing to the final round. Last year, 64 out of the 878 golfers (7.3%) who made it to the sectional qualifying rounds earned a spot at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles.

Only the top five finishers of the qualifying events will move to the next round. The events will culminate in what is called “Golf’s Longest Day,” the last qualifiers day held simultaneously at nine locations across the U.S. on June 3, during which players will compete in 36-hole tournaments.

The U.S. Open will be held at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina on June 13-16.

The younger Woods had his first taste of Tour qualifiers at the Cognizant Classic, a PGA Tour event, in February, where he failed to qualify after shooting a 16-over-par 86. He also competed alongside his father at four PNC Championships, an unofficial team event on the PGA Tour Champions.

While Charlie may be young, he was not the youngest entrant at the tournament. According to the U.S. Golf Association, that distinction went to 12-year-old Beck Patrick, an amateur from Houston, Texas.

What’s next:

It remains to be seen what Charlie’s next step will be following his two losses at Tour qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods’ appearance at the upcoming U.S. Open remains uncertain as the three-time U.S. Open winner and 15-time Major winner does not have an exemption into this year’s event. This will be the first time that Woods would not be exempted for a major championship since the 1996 PGA Championship.