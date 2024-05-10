‘The Bachelorette’ star Jenn Tran opens up about her Vietnamese roots

Jenn Tran, the next star of “The Bachelorette,” is opening up about her Vietnamese heritage in time for the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

Tran mentioned her growing appreciation for Vietnamese culture and her desire to pass it on to her future children. “I am trying to learn every day more about it all and I’m so proud of it,” she said.

Born in New Jersey, Tran became the family’s first-generation Vietnamese American member. She recalled her parents immigrating “with practically nothing in their pockets,” leaving their careers behind to start from scratch.

“Asian representation for me growing up was honestly really scarce, and I didn’t see a lot of people like me on TV. It was really hard for me to figure out where I belong and who I can resonate with. So, to be here today and to be in this position and be able to inspire so many people — I’m so incredibly grateful.”