‘The Bachelorette’ star Jenn Tran opens up about her Vietnamese roots
Jenn Tran, the next star of “The Bachelorette,” is opening up about her Vietnamese heritage in time for the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.
Key points:
- Tran, 26, is the first Asian American woman to lead the ABC reality dating competition show.
- In a new Q&A video, she expressed immense pride in her Vietnamese heritage, emphasizing her parents’ journey from Vietnam to the US and their drive to build a better life.
- She highlighted her growing appreciation for Vietnamese culture and her desire to pass it on to her future children.
The details:
- Tran discussed her Vietnamese background in an exclusive Q&A video with Bachelor Nation. Off the bat, she shared that her parents, along with her brother, immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam.
- Born in New Jersey, Tran became the family’s first-generation Vietnamese American member. She recalled her parents immigrating “with practically nothing in their pockets,” leaving their careers behind to start from scratch.
- Tran mentioned her growing appreciation for Vietnamese culture and her desire to pass it on to her future children. “I am trying to learn every day more about it all and I’m so proud of it,” she said.
- Before being named the first Asian American “Bachelorette,” Tran, a physician assistant student, made it to the top six of the latest “The Bachelor” season. In the Q&A, she recalled how scarce Asian representation had been on TV while she was growing up:
“Asian representation for me growing up was honestly really scarce, and I didn’t see a lot of people like me on TV. It was really hard for me to figure out where I belong and who I can resonate with. So, to be here today and to be in this position and be able to inspire so many people — I’m so incredibly grateful.”
- Tran will star in Season 21 of “The Bachelorette,” premiering July 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Share this Article
Share this Article