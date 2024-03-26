Jenn Tran makes history as first Asian lead of ‘The Bachelorette’

Jennifer “Jenn” Tran has been named the first Asian American lead of “The Bachelorette.”

“It’s honestly incredible and I feel so, so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian ‘Bachelorette’ in this franchise. Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV. I feel like it was really sparse. Anytime Asians were in the media it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype and I always felt boxed in by that because I was like, I don’t see myself on screen. I don’t see myself as a main character.”