Jenn Tran makes history as first Asian lead of ‘The Bachelorette’
Jennifer “Jenn” Tran has been named the first Asian American lead of “The Bachelorette.”
Key points:
- Tran, 26, is Vietnamese American. She was a contestant on the latest season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” featuring Joey Graziadei.
- Her historic casting marks a win for Asian representation as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) people remain underrepresented in TV.
The details:
- Tran made it to the top six in the latest “Bachelor” season. She was announced as the first Asian American “The Bachelorette” lead on Monday night’s finale.
- Hailing from Miami, Tran is currently studying to become a physician assistant, according to a press release. She enjoys reading, paddleboarding and traveling in her free time.
- Tran, who is bilingual, expressed her gratitude and excitement over the news. In a statement, she highlighted her dream of seeing Asian representation on TV:
“It’s honestly incredible and I feel so, so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian ‘Bachelorette’ in this franchise. Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV. I feel like it was really sparse. Anytime Asians were in the media it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype and I always felt boxed in by that because I was like, I don’t see myself on screen. I don’t see myself as a main character.”
- Tran’s milestone comes years after the franchise began its efforts to diversify, with Rachel Lindsay as the first Black “Bachelorette” in 2017 and Matt James as the first Black “Bachelor” in 2021.
- A 2023 Nielsen report revealed that AANHPI people “remain underrepresented in broadcast and cable programming, which combined, account for the majority of viewing among U.S. audiences.”
Season 21 premiere:
- “The Bachelorette” featuring Tran will return for Season 21 on ABC and Hulu this summer. A premiere date is yet to be announced.
Share this Article
Share this Article