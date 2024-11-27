Moo Deng who? Thai zoo’s golden tabby tiger melts hearts with cuddly looks
A 3-year-old golden tabby tiger is melting the hearts of Facebook users with her cuddly looks, potentially giving baby hippo Moo Deng a run for her money.
The Chiang Mai Night Safari debuted photos of the tiger named Ava on Nov. 19, introducing her three weeks after her sister Luna. The siblings were born on Nov. 16, 2021, to tigers that the zoo had bought from the Czech Republic and South Africa in July 2015.
Describing Ava as playful and sociable, caretakers said the female tiger surprisingly has a friendly personality toward children, a behavior contrary to the animal’s reputation for being ferocious against humans. While it is believed that there are only around 30 golden tabby tigers in the world, there are still more tigers that carry the same genes.
Although Ava is still far from reaching Moo Deng’s fame — who already has her own 24/7 livestream and a catchy theme song — the tiger is increasingly winning attention on Facebook. One Thai user wrote, “So pretty and sweet. I want to kiss your cheek.” Another commented, “The face looks so soft and cute!”
Share this Article
Share this Article