Moo Deng who? Thai zoo’s golden tabby tiger melts hearts with cuddly looks

A 3-year-old golden tabby tiger is melting the hearts of Facebook users with her cuddly looks, potentially giving baby hippo Moo Deng a run for her money.

The Chiang Mai Night Safari debuted photos of the tiger named Ava on Nov. 19, introducing her three weeks after her sister Luna. The siblings were born on Nov. 16, 2021, to tigers that the zoo had bought from the Czech Republic and South Africa in July 2015.