2 years after legalization, cannabis to be re-listed as a narcotic in Thailand

Thailand was the first Asian country to legalize cannabis for medical use in 2018 and for recreational use in 2022. The latter helped

“I would like to ask the Ministry of Public Health to amend the ministry announcement by bringing marijuana back to category 5 drugs and hasten to issue ministerial regulations allowing its use for medical and health purposes only,” Srettha wrote on X in Thai.

The prime minister also asked the ministries of public health and justice to raise the efficiency of drug treatment work in centers, prisons and the probation system.

He said the government would work to ensure there is a smooth transition to the new regulations.