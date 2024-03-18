Thailand to ban recreational marijuana by end of 2024

The decriminalization fueled an economic boom in Thailand, with the cannabis sector projected to reach $1.2 billion in value next year. Cannabis-themed businesses, festivals and open cannabis use have become common in the country.

The draft law proposes fines of up to 60,000 baht ($1,670) for recreational use, while advertisement or marketing campaigns regarding such use could draw jail terms of up to a year or fines ranging as high as 100,000 baht ($2,780).

Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew emphasized the negative impact of recreational marijuana on Thai children. He noted that t he proposed ban aims to regulate cannabis use more comprehensively after criticisms of hasty and fragmented regulations following its decriminalization.