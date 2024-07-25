Thailand to regulate cannabis instead of recriminalization
Thailand plans to regulate its growing cannabis industry through new legislation, potentially shelving controversial plans to reverse decriminalization.
Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party, which spearheaded Thailand’s 2022 historic cannabis decriminalization, has proposed a draft bill to regulate rather than criminalize cannabis, calming tensions within the ruling coalition. The draft law will be debated in parliament, but it remains unclear if there will be a crackdown on recreational use. This move contrasts with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s earlier push to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic. Despite ongoing opposition and public protests, the regulatory approach is seen as a compromise to address concerns about cannabis use while maintaining legal access.
