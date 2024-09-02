Thailand leads ASEAN in push for joint visa allowing easier travel
Thailand is leading a groundbreaking initiative to establish a joint-visa program among six ASEAN countries, aiming to boost tourism and economic integration in the region. Driven by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the ambitious plan seeks to attract high-spending travelers by ensuring seamless mobility across the participating nations.
- Regional collaboration and economic impact: The proposed Schengen-type visa, discussed with leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam, could potentially increase tourism revenue and enhance regional connectivity. “A common visa could entice long-haul travelers to make an easier decision,” Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, former president of the Thai Hotels Association, told Bloomberg, highlighting the economic benefits of extended visa validity. Meanwhile, Nguyen Van Tai, CEO of VietSense Travel, told the Vietnam News Agency that a joint visa region would help Vietnam overcome current visa barriers, enabling it to compete more effectively with other major Asian tourism markets.
- Challenges and future prospects: Despite the enthusiasm, experts warn of significant challenges in implementing the single-visa policy, particularly due to ASEAN’s inconsistent immigration policies and the region’s historical difficulty in achieving multilateral agreements. Concerns about political stability, foreign affairs and security in the participating countries were also raised, with Vietnam’s deputy director general of tourism, Ha Van Sieu, urging careful consideration.
