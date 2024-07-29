This Asian city has been named safest in the world for travelers in 2024

Singapore has been named the safest city in the world for 2024, receiving a zero-out-of-100 score on Forbes Advisor’s recent travel insurance study, with zero being the safest score possible. Forbes Advisor determined a city’s safety or risk score based on multiple factors, including travel safety rating data from the United States Department of State, crime risk, personal security risk and health security risk. The report: Singapore received the “best travel safety rating” from the U.S. State Department in 2024 and was noted for having the lowest natural disaster risk, according to the study. Additionally, Singapore ranked second lowest in health security risk, infrastructure security risk and digital security risk.

Other cities: Joining Singapore in the top 10 are other Asian cities such as Tokyo, which received a score of 10.72 and ranked No. 2; Seoul, with a score of 25 at No. 7; and Osaka, Japan, with a score of 25.22 at No. 8.