Thailand proposes new bill to regulate cannabis
Thailand has introduced a new bill to regulate its cannabis industry, focusing on medical and research uses as the government moves to curb recreational consumption.
- What it says: The draft legislation, published earlier this week by the Ministry of Public Health, allows cannabis and its extracts for medical treatment and research, as well as food, herbal and cosmetic products. Notably, the bill does not ban recreational cannabis outright — a shift from previous drafts — and avoids reclassifying the plant as a narcotic. It also tightens rules on growing, selling and exporting cannabis, requiring new licenses or permits. Public feedback on the proposed bill is open until Sept. 30, with potential changes before it is submitted to parliament for approval.
- Penalties: Under the bill, non-medical consumption could result in fines of up to 60,000 baht ($1,800), while unauthorized sales could lead to a year in jail or fines up to 100,000 baht ($3,000). This follows Thailand’s 2022 decision to decriminalize cannabis, which saw over 9,400 dispensaries open nationwide. Political opposition from the Bhumjaithai Party, which supports keeping cannabis legal, has influenced the ruling Pheu Thai Party to abandon plans to re-list the plant as a narcotic.
