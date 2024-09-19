Thailand proposes new bill to regulate cannabis

The draft legislation,

published

earlier this week by the Ministry of Public Health, allows cannabis and its extracts for medical treatment and research, as well as food, herbal and cosmetic products. Notably, the bill does not ban recreational cannabis outright — a shift from

previous drafts

— and avoids reclassifying the plant as a narcotic. It also tightens rules on growing, selling and exporting cannabis, requiring new licenses or permits. Public feedback on the proposed bill is open until Sept. 30, with potential changes before it is submitted to parliament for approval.