Texas lawmakers renew push to restrict Chinese land ownership
Citing national security concerns, Texas lawmakers are revisiting a stalled legislation that would restrict Chinese land ownership in the state. The proposed law generally targets entities affiliated with “hostile” nations to protect critical infrastructure.
- About the bill: Senate Bill 147, authored by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), aims to limit land ownership by “hostile foreign organizations,” specifically those tied with China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. It previously faced backlash for being discriminatory, with critics like State Rep. Gene Wu arguing it targeted Asian American communities. Despite this, Kolkhorst plans to refile the bill in 2025, citing strong voter support.
- Committee deliberations: The House Select Committee on Securing Texas from Hostile Foreign Organizations heard testimonies from various experts and stakeholders on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for a more targeted approach to avoid unintended consequences. The debate centered on balancing national security with private property rights, with the Texas Farm Bureau and others stressing the importance of respecting landowners’ rights. Arguments about reciprocity and legal challenges in other states — such as Florida — further highlight the complexities in differentiating between legitimate and threatening foreign land ownership.
