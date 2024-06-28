Asians are the fastest growing racial group in Texas
Texas saw the largest increase in new Asian residents among all U.S. states from 2022 to 2023, with a population growth of 5.5% or 91,921 people, as per new U.S. Census Bureau data. Driven by immigration, this growth rate outpaced the state’s overall population increase of 1.6%.
- Where they are: Among all U.S. metro areas, the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area saw the largest increase in its Asian population, adding 44,437 residents to raise the group’s total population to 692,382. Meanwhile, the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos area recorded the fastest increase at 10.5% among metro areas with Asian populations of at least 10,000.
- Growing diversity: Texas also added the most Hispanic (242,000) and Black (91,000) residents out of all U.S. states. Houston led in adding new Hispanic residents, while Dallas saw the largest increase in Black residents.
