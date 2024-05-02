Jessica Pegula maintains WTA top 10 ranking for 100 weeks straight

American tennis star Jessica Pegula is celebrating her 100th consecutive week in the top 10 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings after reaching the milestone this week.

Key points:

Pegula, 30, reached her 100th consecutive week in top 10 of the WTA rankings on Monday. She has been in the elite club of female tennis players for nearly two years since entering the top 10 on June 6, 2022.

The Buffalo, New York-native acknowledged the achievement in a post on X on Monday, writing, “Very proud of this stat. Hoping to be back in court soon ugh.”

The details:

Pegula climbed from No. 11 to No. 8 after losing to the current No. 1, Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek, at the Roland Garros quarterfinal on June 1, 2022.

Pegula spent 84 of the 100 weeks in the top 5, which is her current rank in the WTA.

She reached her career-high ranking of No. 3 in October 2022, and stayed there for 35 career weeks.

Pegula currently has the fourth-longest active streak in the WTA top 10, with Aryna Sabalenka holding the longest streak at 181 weeks since Nov. 16, 2020. Swiatek follows with 131 weeks since Nov. 1, 2021, and Ons Jabeur with 117 weeks since Feb. 7, 2022.

Pegula is the second-highest-ranked American tennis player on the WTA top 10 women’s singles ranking, with Coco Gauff, ranked No. 3, being the first.

Catching up:

Pegula suffered a neck injury in February, leading to her withdrawal from the Middle Eastern swing, which included the WTA 1000 events in Doha and Dubai. She also withdrew from the Madrid Open 2024.

Despite those setbacks, Pegula still achieved a 14-6 record since the beginning of 2024. She also reached the semifinals of the Adelaide International in February before withdrawing due to a stomach illness, as well as reaching the semifinals of the San Diego Open in March and the Charleston Open in early April.

Pegula is expected to compete for the United States at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in November.