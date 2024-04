‘Tekken 8’ director baffled by American fans’ request for Waffle House stage

Responding to one X user , Harada sought “the original story, history, and background” behind the request.

Thousands replied, with many responses referencing Waffle House’s reputation as a magnet for drunken altercations, thus making it the perfect backdrop for a Tekken stage.

Among the responses were videos of brawls and GIFs of Waffle House employees deflecting violence

To prove its iconic status, some cited the Waffle House Index , a measure FEMA uses to assess natural disaster severity.

After getting thousands of responses, Harada wrote back and thanked the fans for providing ample explanation.

He then explained that trademark and licensing issues would make it impossible for the chain to appear in “Tekken 8.”