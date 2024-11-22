NextSharkNextShark.com

Nearly 3 in 4 tech workers feel ‘stuck’ at their jobs, survey shows

Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
Employees, mostly in the tech sector, are reporting feeling stuck in their roles as the job market slows down, according to a new survey.
  • By the numbers: Conducted by Glassdoor from Oct. 15-18, the survey of 3,400 professionals found that 65% feel “stuck” in their jobs. “It’s no accident that trends like ‘quiet quitting’ are resonating now. As workers feel stuck, pent-up resentment boils under the surface and employee disengagement rises,” Glassdoor lead economist Daniel Zhao noted. In the tech sector, a whopping 73% reported feeling “stuck,” with women reporting higher (68%) than men (62%). Career opportunities also saw a drop of 3% from 2022 to 2024, with the biggest declines in information technology (7.5%), pharmaceuticals and biotechnology (7%) and media and communication (5.8%). “Tech is the poster child of the problems we’re seeing right now in the job market,” Zhao told Axios. “There are a lot of people who feel like that promise once offered to them no longer applies.”
  • Salary takes a hit: Workers switching employers are also experiencing pay cuts due to the sluggish job market. Glassdoor data from June 1, 2008, to Oct. 30, 2024, showed that 17% of workers saw their pay decrease after changing jobs, up from 15% in 2023 and 14% in 2019. Meanwhile, tech saw the worst pay drops from 11% in 2019 to 18% in 2024. To address financial challenges, a Glassdoor-Harris poll from Feb. 22-24 revealed that 39% of respondents now have a side hustle. Among them, 57% are Gen Z, and 48% are millennials.
