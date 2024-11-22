Nearly 3 in 4 tech workers feel ‘stuck’ at their jobs, survey shows
Employees, mostly in the tech sector, are reporting feeling stuck in their roles as the job market slows down, according to a new survey.
- By the numbers: Conducted by Glassdoor from Oct. 15-18, the survey of 3,400 professionals found that 65% feel “stuck” in their jobs. “It’s no accident that trends like ‘quiet quitting’ are resonating now. As workers feel stuck, pent-up resentment boils under the surface and employee disengagement rises,” Glassdoor lead economist Daniel Zhao noted. In the tech sector, a whopping 73% reported feeling “stuck,” with women reporting higher (68%) than men (62%). Career opportunities also saw a drop of 3% from 2022 to 2024, with the biggest declines in information technology (7.5%), pharmaceuticals and biotechnology (7%) and media and communication (5.8%). “Tech is the poster child of the problems we’re seeing right now in the job market,” Zhao told Axios. “There are a lot of people who feel like that promise once offered to them no longer applies.”
- Salary takes a hit: Workers switching employers are also experiencing pay cuts due to the sluggish job market. Glassdoor data from June 1, 2008, to Oct. 30, 2024, showed that 17% of workers saw their pay decrease after changing jobs, up from 15% in 2023 and 14% in 2019. Meanwhile, tech saw the worst pay drops from 11% in 2019 to 18% in 2024. To address financial challenges, a Glassdoor-Harris poll from Feb. 22-24 revealed that 39% of respondents now have a side hustle. Among them, 57% are Gen Z, and 48% are millennials.
