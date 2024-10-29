Nvidia CEO: AI won’t take your job, but someone using AI might

via Business Today

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reassured the audience at the company’s October AI Summit in Mumbai last week that artificial intelligence (AI) won’t completely replace human workers. While acknowledging AI ‘s ability to significantly enhance productivity, the 51-year-old multi-billionaire emphasized that it’s unlikely to fully replicate the complex tasks involved in most jobs. AI won’t take jobs : Huang who last year hailed ChatGPT as one of the greatest computing inventions ever, believes AI can perform specific tasks within a job far more efficiently than humans but will act more as an assistant. “As we speak, AI has no possibility of doing what we do,” Huang said. “Depending on the jobs we do, it could do 20% of our jobs 1000 times better. For some people, it could do 50% of their job 1000x better. But in no job can they do all of it.” Asked if AI would take his job, he responded with: “Absolutely not.”

