Taiwanese star Vivian Hsu undergoes thyroid cancer operation

Taiwanese singer-actor Vivian Hsu recently opened up about undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 49-year-old shared a photo and assured fans that she is “doing well right now” and that she will be healthy for her 9-year-old son, Dalton. “Mothers are strong. I won’t be so easily defeated,” she noted.

Hsu, who began her showbiz career after winning the Taiwanese competition show “Talented Beautiful Girl” in 1990, told local news outlet Mirror Media that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in early 2024 and that she quickly started treatment. Her diagnosis came after her divorce from her ex-husband, Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee, in December 2023.