Taiwanese star Vivian Hsu undergoes thyroid cancer operation
Taiwanese singer-actor Vivian Hsu recently opened up about undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 49-year-old shared a photo and assured fans that she is “doing well right now” and that she will be healthy for her 9-year-old son, Dalton. “Mothers are strong. I won’t be so easily defeated,” she noted.
Hsu, who began her showbiz career after winning the Taiwanese competition show “Talented Beautiful Girl” in 1990, told local news outlet Mirror Media that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in early 2024 and that she quickly started treatment. Her diagnosis came after her divorce from her ex-husband, Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee, in December 2023.
Recalling her treatment involving surgery, the “Yours Always” singer said she could not sing for two to three months after the procedure and that she had to take singing lessons to regain her vocal control. She eventually overcame her struggle and successfully held a performance in Macau in April, followed by a listening party in Taipei in May for her 2024 concept album, “It’s My Turn.” She also appeared as a guest performer at Japanese bossa nova singer Lisa Ono’s concert at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, in June.
